The American electric car maker has announced that abuse has been detected in the Model 3 and Y. New reminder to Telsa. The American electric car maker, owned by the eccentric Elon Musk, announced on Wednesday, June 2, that it has recalled nearly 6,000 cars in the United States after finding a problem with the brakes. The panel announces that the brake caliper bolts of some models 3 that will be sold between 2019 and 2021 and some models of the YS that will be sold between 2020 and 2021 may come out, causing tire pressure loss.