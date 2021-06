The Bitcoin Cash coin formed a support level at $634 yesterday; currently heading towards the same. The coin trades under selling pressure with no signs of recovery. BCH/USD is currently trading sideways as the price remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages As shown on the daily chart, it is imperative that the $700 and $600 lines are necessary for immediate resistance and support levels as the value of the crypto market are shown in ranges. Therefore, a very slight tiny candle is forming towards the immediate support level. However, with regard to the position of the technical indicator, there have been no tangible changes so far as the market may continue to move sideways.