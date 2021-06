Despite only going three innings on Sunday, Paddack looked the best he has all year in the Padres win. His velocity was up, and he was using his fastball effectively throughout the short outing. Paddack's ERA is still at 4.78 on the year, so he'll need a few more starts like this to get his numbers back down to where most fantasy managers expect them to be. Paddack is still a matchup dependent starter in most formats for now, but fantasy managers who have Paddack rostered should be cautiously optimistic after what he showed on Sunday.