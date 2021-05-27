Cancel
Richmond, IN

Juvenile arrested after bringing gun into Richmond High School

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — Deputies arrested a juvenile after police said they had an unloaded handgun in a backpack at Richmond High School Wednesday, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said.

The school resource officer was investigating the smell of marijuana, when the handgun was discovered, investigators said.

“No ammunition for the handgun was discovered during the incident,” Retter said. “The reason for the youth bringing the unloaded firearm to school is unclear at this time.”

The juvenile was taken into custody and is being held in the Youth Opportunity Center in Munice, Indiana.

