Letters to the Editor
The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. Recently I had hoped to gain a seat on the Merrill Historic Preservation Committee, but unfortunately, the five seats were full. I then thought, perhaps in the near future, a seat will open, but this was not to be. You see, my husband and I live a few miles outside of town because our only child has Autism and is not safe near busy streets. At the May 13 meeting, a [City] ordinance was passed so that no “non-residents” could join the Historic Preservation Committee. The reason for this ordinance was that “non-residents” would “dilute” the committee and that “too many committees have already been diluted” by Lincoln County residents.merrillfotonews.com