David Coly fought through adversity to become a champion

Eagle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior forward David Coly hadn’t scored a goal in a collegiate match since 2016, but as he prepared for a penalty kick against the Bucknell Bison, that was about to change. Coly struck the ball to his left, with the goalkeeper diving in the opposite direction for an easy finish in the back of the net. It became the first of his seven goals in 2021 and marked the beginning of what would become a fantastic season for Coly.

www.theeagleonline.com
Eugene, ORNews Channel Nebraska

NU notes: Conner Jumps to Bronze at NCAA Championships

Nebraska track and field junior Mayson Conner became the first Husker men's high jumper to medal at the NCAA Championships in more than a decade, as he finished third at the championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. A junior from McCool Junction, Nebraska, Conner cleared a new...