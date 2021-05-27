David Coly fought through adversity to become a champion

The Racine Raiders were able to overcome two field changes after their bus left for Indianapolis and a time change to shut out the Marion County Crusaders, 28-0, Saturday evening. It all started with a 9:30 am private message to the Raiders Facebook page with a person indicating that the team wouldn’t be playing at Howard Longshore Stadium at Arsenal Tech High School. The team bus and individual players and staff, along with fans were already on their way to Indianapolis or had gone down Friday night. A location wasn’t known until the bus hit the Indiana border.