David Coly fought through adversity to become a champion
Junior forward David Coly hadn't scored a goal in a collegiate match since 2016, but as he prepared for a penalty kick against the Bucknell Bison, that was about to change. Coly struck the ball to his left, with the goalkeeper diving in the opposite direction for an easy finish in the back of the net. It became the first of his seven goals in 2021 and marked the beginning of what would become a fantastic season for Coly.