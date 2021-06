The statue in Kitty’s memory includes two children reading, which is appropriate considering Kitty’s love for students and education. (O’Fallon Weekly Photo by Kayla Andersen) By Kayla AndersenWeekly Reporter O”FALLON – On March 6, 2020, Kitty Luehrs passed away after a long battle with cancer.Luehrs had served as a special education teacher at Hinchcliffe Elementary…