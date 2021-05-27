Tysons Corner Center Kicks Off Summerfest Season 2021

Just in time for those long summer evenings, Tysons Corner Center kicks off Summerfest 2021, a series of events focused on bringing people together safely with an emphasis on fun. Summerfest features wellness programs, concerts, arts entertainment, movie nights, and the wildly popular Bingo Night. Look for retailer pop-ups and happy-hour deals from Tysons eateries, too. Social distancing and other safety protocols are in place for an enhanced experience. Sure, it’s hot outside, but The Plaza has canopies where you can rest in the shade or cool off inside the mall.