Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tysons, VA

Tysons Corner Center Kicks Off Summerfest Season 2021

By Renee Sklarew
northernvirginiamag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for those long summer evenings, Tysons Corner Center kicks off Summerfest 2021, a series of events focused on bringing people together safely with an emphasis on fun. Summerfest features wellness programs, concerts, arts entertainment, movie nights, and the wildly popular Bingo Night. Look for retailer pop-ups and happy-hour deals from Tysons eateries, too. Social distancing and other safety protocols are in place for an enhanced experience. Sure, it’s hot outside, but The Plaza has canopies where you can rest in the shade or cool off inside the mall.

northernvirginiamag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Tysons, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Summerfest#Camping#Saturday Night Live#Music Concerts#Free Parking#October#Ar Workshop#Fit Club#Zumba#Run Club#The Tigerlily Foundation#Formula#Tysons Metro Station#Vita Building#Tysons Eateries#Hyatt Regency#Room Nights#Arts Entertainment#Sundown Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett. The right-wing leader's record run in office ended on Sunday with parliament approving, by a razor-thin majority...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Bidens meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle after G-7 summit

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle following their departure from the Group of Seven summit of world leaders on Sunday, making Mr. Biden the 13th sitting president to meet with the Britain's 95-year-old monarch. Before having tea, Queen Elizabeth...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden kicks off first NATO summit with plans to focus on Russia, China

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden kicked off his first NATO summit as commander in chief Monday by reaffirming the U.S. support of the 72-year-old alliance in a marked shift from predecessor Donald Trump’s criticism of the organization. “NATO is critically important for U.S. interests in and of itself,” Biden said...
Tarrytown, NYNBC News

Prime Peke! Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — The flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Wasabi. A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night, notching a fifth-ever win for the unmistakable toy breed. A whippet named Bourbon repeated as runner-up. Waddling through a small-but-mighty turn in the ring,...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to hold solo press conference following Putin summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference following his summit in Switzerland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, avoiding what foreign policy experts warned could be a high-risk moment had he chosen to stand side-by-side with Putin while briefing the press. “We expect this meeting to be...
LifestyleCBS News

Delta flight diverted after off-duty flight attendant becomes unruly

A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Georgia was diverted to Oklahoma on Friday night after a passenger became unruly and had to be subdued, CBS Los Angeles reports. Delta confirmed that the passenger was an off-duty flight attendant. Delta Flight 1730 out of Los Angeles was originally headed...
TennisNBC News

Novak Djokovic wins French Open in dramatic comeback

Novak Djokovic won the French Open title after a thrilling match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, keeping tennis fans on the edge of their seat all the way through the end. Djokovic, ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals going into the tournament, lost last year’s French Open against Rafael Nadal. He spoke to cameras in French on the court following his victory, calling his 19th Grand Slam "a dream."