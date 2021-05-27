Two new large residential developments before Hopewell Township planning board

Capital Health and St. Francis Medical Center, a member of Trinity Health, have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI). Under this LOI, St. Francis Medical Center will become a part of Capital Health. The non-binding LOI is the first step in evaluating and designing a framework that will enhance health care services and create a new model of care for residents of Trenton and the surrounding area. The goal is to work toward a definitive agreement that will create a more comprehensive and sustainable health care system for our community.