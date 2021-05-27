Two new large residential developments before Hopewell Township planning board
The Hopewell Township Planning Board listened to the last of the Hopewell Parc application for a residential and affordable housing development to be located on the west side of Scotch Road, south of Washington Crossing Pennington Road, which will include 1,077 living units. The planning board also began hearing the application for the construction of 379 residential units and community center with fitness and wellness facilities near the Pennington Circle.mercerme.com