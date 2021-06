Fueled by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations in advanced nations, the world economic recovery has picked up speed, but the upbeat outlook obscures a worrying picture in poor nations, the World Bank said Tuesday. The global economy is now expected to grow 5.6 percent this year, 1.5 points faster than projected in January -- the fastest post-recession bounceback in 80 years, according to the latest Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report. However, the bank warns that many countries, especially poor nations, are being left behind and will take years to return to their pre-pandemic levels. "The near-term resumption of growth cannot make up for the misery that the pandemic has inflicted on the poorest and its disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.