Josh Wilson has named Camryn Schulz as Merrill High School’s (MHS) April Youth Optimist. Mr. Wilson nominated her, saying: “Camryn always arrives to class on time, prepared, and with a jovial attitude. She’s always ready to discuss information and brings a lot of enthusiasm to the class. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to have Camryn in my AP European History class. Camryn is bright, gregarious, and a wonderful asset to have in the class. I am impressed with Camryn’s commitment to her studies in my class, as well as her involvement in extracurricular activities at Merrill High School. She often speaks of her involvement in FFA, and I can only imagine that she helps lead this club quite well. Camryn is an excellent student and a wonderful person. I am confident that she will excel throughout her senior year at MHS and in her post-secondary education.”