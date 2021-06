Microsoft’s roots in Central America are not only deep but broad. We opened our first office in Guatemala in 1995 and soon followed in El Salvador and Honduras. A decade later, we became acquainted with many talented youths from these countries as we provided pro bono legal representation in U.S. immigration proceedings for children separated from their families. This led us, in 2008, to cofound Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a leading national organization that works to ensure that no refugee or immigrant child faces immigration court alone.