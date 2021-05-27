Cancel
San Antonio, TX

New San Antonio Asian eatery House of Má temporarily closed over 'internal disagreement'

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Má? Maybe House of Dramá would be more appropriate. Folks who made the trek to downtown’s new Vietnamese comfort food restaurant House of Má this week were greeted by a message on front door announcing the restaurant owned by high-profile restaurateur Chris Hill is temporarily closed, MySA reports.

