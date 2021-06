The vendor market will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday at Sahalee Park through Sept. 18 Madras Saturday Market opens for the season this Saturday at Sahalee Park in Madras, featuring produce, meat and crafts from 18 vendors. The Madras Garden Club is having their annual plant sale on opening day, and there will be live music from Appaloosa and a variety of farmers and crafters. "We want to connect the community with fresh, local, organic food grown by fellow community members," said Market Manager Michelle Jiunta. "We believe access to fresh local fruits, veggies, eggs, honey,...