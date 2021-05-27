Justices reject district courts’ discretion to reduce appellate cost awards
The Supreme Court on Thursdayclarified a technical question of civil procedure that can arise when a party seeks to recoup certain litigation costs after a successful appeal. The case, City of San Antonio v. Hotels.com, involved how lower courts should decide the “costs” that the prevailing party can recover from the losing party. In an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, the court unanimously ruled that district courts do not have discretion to reduce cost awards after an appeals court allocates the costs that the prevailing party can recover.www.scotusblog.com