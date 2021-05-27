Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Men’s ‘Big Three’ in same half of French Open draw

By Syndicated Content
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday. The three most successful players in the history of the men’s game have won 17 of the last...

