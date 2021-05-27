Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears reflects on being a young mother, shares throwback photo

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears reminisced about being a young mother raising two boys while juggling her successful yet busy career. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer shared a throwback paparazzi photo of herself lounging by a pool with sons Sean Federline and Jayden Federline — who are now 15 and 14, respectively.

wixx.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Hotels#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Kansas City, MOnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears was on medication on ‘X Factor’

“The X Factor UK” judge Louis Walsh claimed in a new interview that Britney Spears “was on so much medication” in 2012 that she could barely sit up straight in her chair. Walsh, 68, briefly worked with Spears, 39, on the now-defunct US edition of the singing competition. She was...
Celebritiesfarmweek.com

Britney Spears shares update on possible stage return

Britney Spears said she has “no idea” if she will ever return to the stage. The pop superstar, 39, has not performed live since October 2018 and previously said she will not make a comeback while her father oversees her affairs. Jamie Spears, 67, is co-conservator of his daughter’s estate...
Worldpurewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Her Mom Along with Stunning Tribute

Priyanka Chopra just proved that she and her mom, Madhu, are total mother-daughter goals. The White Tiger star, 38, recently shared a special tribute on Instagram in honor of her lookalike mom’s birthday. Chopra not only posted a rare throwback photo of Madhu, but she also included a heartfelt message about how she looked up to her mother as a child.
Musicwopular.com

A Look Back At Britney Spears' Conservatorship

The world may hear from Britney Spears regarding her court-ordered conservatorship in a hearing on Wednesday. Britney Spears Called Conservatorship an "Oppressive and Controlling Tool" in Confidential Court Records. As Britney Spears prepares to address the court about her conservatorship, The New York Times gave new insight into her turmoil...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Britney Spears Is “Sick Of Being Taken Advantage Of,” New Court Documents Reveal

So many of the details of Britney Spears’s 13-year conservatorship and her personal feelings about it have been kept hidden from the public for years. What we do know for sure is that Spears does not want her father, Jamie Spears, at the helm of her personal and professional life. However, a new report reveals that Britney has been quietly pushing to end the court-approved arrangement all together for years, calling it an "oppressive and controlling tool against her."
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Britney Spears through the years

Britney Spears’ career began as a child on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club House’ but it wasn’t until 1998 when she started making waves in the music industry and began to work with famed producers to form her signature sound. (Getty Images) In 1999, Spears released her debut album, ‘…Baby One...
Musicthecut.com

Celebrities Share Messages of Support for Britney Spears

Britney Spears spoke publicly for the first time today about the conservatorship she has been under for the past 13 years. The New York Times published confidential court documents earlier in the day in which Britney alleged that she had been forced to perform with a 104-degree fever, that she was being taken advantage of, and that the conservatorship was “oppressive and controlling.”
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

‘No nails, no hairstyling, no massages, no acupuncture’: Britney Spears claims she was banned from ‘self-care’ for A YEAR by her mother

Britney Spears says her mother Lynn banned ‘self-care’ for a full year in testimony to her mentor’s court case. The 39-year-old singer pleaded in court Wednesday to an L.A. judge to free her from a stereotype that gave her father Jamie control over her life and a $60 million fortune for the past 13 years, including $2k- to Britney. Weekly allowance.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Throwback Photo For Daughter’s Golden Birthday

Rap icon and OG, Snoop Dogg, shared a sentimental post on Tuesday for his daughter’s golden birthday. An old photo of young Cori affectionately laying on her dad’s shoulder was captioned, "Happy. 22nd. To my baby girl my Choc," with many heart emojis. The youngest child of Snoop and his...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Britney Spears Apologizes For ‘Pretending’ To Be OK ‘The Past 2 Years’: ‘I Was Embarrassed’ To Share The Truth

In her 1st post since speaking in court, Britney Spears confessed her life is ‘not perfect at all’ but ‘pretending’ she was ‘ok’ helped her cope. Britney Spears, 39, returned to Instagram with a message just a day after speaking at a court hearing pertaining to her on-going conservatorship. “I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it’s not,” the In The Zone singer wrote on Thursday, June 24. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years…I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she confessed.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Speaks Out After Conservatorship Hearing: She’s ‘Concerned’ For Her Daughter

Lynne Spears is reportedly “very concerned” for daughter Britney after the pop star made shocking claims about her conservatorship while addressing the court on June 23. Britney Spears‘ shocking June 23 testimony in court about her controversial conservatorship has millions of people worried for the pop star — including her mom Lynne Spears. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones said that Lynne, 66, is a “very concerned mother” following Britney’s pleas to a judge to end the conservatorship, according to US Weekly. Jones, who was present at the hearing, reportedly encouraged the judge to hear out Britney’s requests to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.
CelebritiesRefinery29

“Stay Strong”: All The Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears After Her Hearing

"I'm not lying. I want to feel heard," Britney Spears said in her emotional 23 minute call while addressing the court on Wednesday. Since 2008, when her father James P. Spears was granted control of her conservatorship, Spears has suffered in silence in a situation she has deemed "abusive." Britney's June 23 hearing marked the first time the public heard what the performer straight from Britney herself. In her address to Judge Brenda Penny, Britney detailed how powerless her conservatorship left her. Over the past dozen years, she's felt threatened when she expressed opposition to specific dance moves, was unwillingly taken off her regular medication and put on lithium, and suffered around the clock surveillance. She also claimed she was not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, or to marry her long-term partner, Sam Asghari. All of these decisions, she said, were approved by her father.