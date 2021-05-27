Britney Spears reflects on being a young mother, shares throwback photo

In her 1st post since speaking in court, Britney Spears confessed her life is ‘not perfect at all’ but ‘pretending’ she was ‘ok’ helped her cope. Britney Spears, 39, returned to Instagram with a message just a day after speaking at a court hearing pertaining to her on-going conservatorship. “I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it’s not,” the In The Zone singer wrote on Thursday, June 24. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years…I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she confessed.