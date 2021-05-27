FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

Exclusive Season Ticket Citizen Presale Starts at 9 a.m. CT, General Public On Sale to Follow at 12 p.m. CT. Nashville, Tenn. (May 12, 2021) - The Nashville Predators, having recently clinched the fourth and final Central Division berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, today announced that single-game tickets for Round 1, Games 3, 4 and 6* at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale tomorrow, May 13. In their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, the Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series, the game dates and times of which have yet to be finalized. With a 2-2-1-1-1 format, Games 1 and 2 will be played on the road before the series shifts to SMASHVILLE.