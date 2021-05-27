DraftKings NBA: Thursday Picks
MIL (-1.5) vs. MIA, O/U: 226.5. The PHX-LAL matchup has the widest spread and lowest total, making it a rather obvious but good candidate to fade. The DEN-POR matchup is an appealing target, as the Nuggets are still shorthanded, and the Trail Blazers have multiple players with favorable salaries on a slate where they have the highest implied team total. The MIL-MIA game is a good target as well. The viable options from Miami are all affordable, and there's a decent chance that it's the only game that stays close tonight.www.rotowire.com