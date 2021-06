It's been weeks since HBO Max's Friends special, but thankfully, there's still more where that came from. On Wednesday night, James Corden, who hosted a panel with the cast for the special, shared some extra footage from the reunion - including the moment he got everyone to join in on a segment of his famed Carpool Karaoke (filmed on a studio golf cart). They of course dabbled in a rendition of the Friends theme song, before Corden forgot to put the golf cart in park when the cast disembarked: "Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of Friends," he joked.