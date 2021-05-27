Headline corrected by local reader

Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline in the May 20, 2021, edition of the Foto News described the Beech C23 as an “ultra-light plane,” but licensed pilot Kip Werner called in to say that to classify the aircraft that crashed as an “ultra-light” was an error, advising that ultra-lights are defined by the FAA as an aircraft weighing not less than 254 pounds empty weight, excluding floats and safety devices and having a maximum fuel capacity of 5 gallons and a top speed of 63 mph [calibrated airspeed at full power in level flight]. Thank you to our faithful Foto News readers for your loyal readership. And thanks for calling in, Kip! This editor just learned something new.

