Headline corrected by local reader

A preliminary report by an FAA inspector reveals the crash of a small, two-seat plane in late April at Mountain Rest does not reveal any catastrophic failures that would have prevented normal operations. The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board noted serious injuries April 25 by the pilot and passenger. At the time the two aboard flew in an experimental, amateur-built Kitfox Classic IV that left the Oconee Regional Airport near Clemson for the purpose of surveying fields that could be used for runways. According to the report, “The pilot stated that the engine had been running smoothly during the 20-minute flight; however, after they surveyed (a) third field and began to climb out, the engine stopped producing power about 600 ft agl (above ground level) and the propeller continued to windmill. He selected a field for a forced landing site, established the best glide speed, and turned on the electric fuel pump which restored some power to the engine for about 10 seconds. He stated that when he realized that the airplane would not make it to the selected field, he brought the throttle to idle and performed a forced landing into the trees.” A witness reported seeing the plane flying very low toward the trees. She stated that the airplane sounded “like a terrible old lawn mower that was running out of gas.” The tail of the plane was fractured and found in a tree. One wing was also fractured and located about 50’ from the main wreckage. The pilot and passenger, not identified by name, were taken to a Greenville hospital.