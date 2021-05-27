Cancel
Joe Manchin slams Republicans opposed to Jan. 6 commission: 'No excuse'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling out Republicans, especially Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), opposed to creating a Capitol riot commission. The senator in a new statement on Thursday criticized Republicans who have come out against a bill to create a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The GOP is on track to block the legislation, and the only three Republicans who have said they support advancing it are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), CNN reports. Democrats would need 10 Republicans on board.

