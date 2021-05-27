Joe Manchin slams Republicans opposed to Jan. 6 commission: 'No excuse'

Just to be clear: Joe Biden is president and Sen. Joe Manchin III is not the majority leader of the Senate. The senator from West Virginia is also not the moral arbiter of the Democratic Party, especially when he threatens the success of major initiatives by the White House because of his opposition tomodifying filibuster rules. Moreover, despite all of Mr. Manchin’s talk of promoting bipartisanship, the senator has not been able to deliver a single Republican vote. His overriding concern is a lack of bipartisan support? Get real, senator.