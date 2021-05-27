Bluejay Varsity shooter Cali Brown shoots a perfect 25
The Week 8 competition on May 18, had the Merrill Bluejay Trap Team shooting off against Medford. The final score and meet results were not yet available at press time. High scoring shooters for Week 8 included Varsity shooter Cali Brown with a perfect 25, who was the only shooter to get a perfect score during the May 18 match against Medford. Other high scoring shooters included students at Varsity, JV, and Intermediate levels. Varsity shooters Jordan Smukowski and Cameron Stadler each scored a 22 at the Varsity level, while Varsity shooters Jase Glaze and Jack Zamzow each shot a 21 at the Varsity level.merrillfotonews.com