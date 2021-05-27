Cancel
Merrill, WI

Bluejay Varsity shooter Cali Brown shoots a perfect 25

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Week 8 competition on May 18, had the Merrill Bluejay Trap Team shooting off against Medford. The final score and meet results were not yet available at press time. High scoring shooters for Week 8 included Varsity shooter Cali Brown with a perfect 25, who was the only shooter to get a perfect score during the May 18 match against Medford. Other high scoring shooters included students at Varsity, JV, and Intermediate levels. Varsity shooters Jordan Smukowski and Cameron Stadler each scored a 22 at the Varsity level, while Varsity shooters Jase Glaze and Jack Zamzow each shot a 21 at the Varsity level.

Merrill, WI
Medford, WI
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin 2021 RB signee Jackson Acker sets blazing 100m time on the track

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics:
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Wausau, WImerrillfotonews.com

Bluejay Baseball brings home two wins out of three

The Merrill Bluejay Baseball Team played three games last week, one on Tuesday, May 4, and two on Thursday, May 6. The Bluejay Boys played two conference games on Thursday at Wausau East. In the first game, Merrill was the visitor and came away with a win, scoring five runs against Wausau East’s two runs. Caleb DeJong (3H, 2R, 2RBI) and Mason Johnson (3H, 1RBI) stood out for the batters, while Sam Reimann and Peyton Becker pitched a combined .578 strike percentage.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill Bluejay Girls kick off their soccer season

Merrill Bluejay Girls played their third soccer game of the season against Rhinelander on Saturday, May 8. The home field advantage didn’t help the girls put up any points on the scoreboard, but it did help them keep Rhinelander from scoring big. In the end, they lost against Rhinelander but only by two points, the only two points scored in the entire game. Merrill 0, Rhinelander 2. One point was scored in each half of the game. Merrill took 3 shots on goal, while Rhinelander put up 27. Rhinelander had 3 corner kicks with none for Merrill. Merrill did have one foul and Rhinelander had none. And Vanessa Bayer made 25 saves for Merrill, while Rhinelander had 3.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill Bluejay Trap Team is aiming high and shooting for Conference

Scores for the first five weeks now available. Merrill Bluejays’ high scorers against the Tomahawk Claybusters Varsity Trap Team on April 20 were Cameron Stadler and Cole Randall with 24 points each. On April 27, Varsity Bluejay high scorers against the Antigo Red Robins Varsity Trap Team were Jordan Smukowski...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Randall named Athlete of the Week

Cole Randall, Merrill High School (MHS) Junior, has been named athlete of the week for the week of May 6, 2021. Cole is a member of the Merrill Bluejays Varsity Trap Team and was in the top 5 Varsity shooters thus far in the season for Merrill, coming in at number 4 with a score of 88 out of a possible 100 points as of Apr. 27. In the Apr. 20 match against the Tomahawk Claybusters, Cole was the number two scorer with 24 out of 25 points. Cole started out as a Sophomore on the Bluejays JV Trap Team. He also started shooting on the Lincoln Gun Club Trap League last year. Cole said his mom has been really supportive of his involvement with Trap as a sport.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill Track & Field is off to a running start

The Merrill Bluejays Varsity Track & Field Team is off to a running start and excited for the season. The team kicked things off on April 29 with a meet at Wausau East where both the guys and the girls brought home some first and second place finishes. For the...