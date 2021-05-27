Bluejay Varsity shooter Cali Brown shoots a perfect 25

Merrill Bluejay Girls played their third soccer game of the season against Rhinelander on Saturday, May 8. The home field advantage didn’t help the girls put up any points on the scoreboard, but it did help them keep Rhinelander from scoring big. In the end, they lost against Rhinelander but only by two points, the only two points scored in the entire game. Merrill 0, Rhinelander 2. One point was scored in each half of the game. Merrill took 3 shots on goal, while Rhinelander put up 27. Rhinelander had 3 corner kicks with none for Merrill. Merrill did have one foul and Rhinelander had none. And Vanessa Bayer made 25 saves for Merrill, while Rhinelander had 3.