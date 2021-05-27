Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Bernie Sanders's Rider Invokes a Vermont Senior Citizen's Dream: Freezing Hotel Rooms, Green Tea, Nuts

By Ashley Reese
Jezebel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get one thing out of the way right now: Despite the New York Post’s claim that Senator Bernie Sanders’s comfort memo, which sets specifications for his travel, makes him a “demanding hotel guest whose requirements would make even the most pampered celebrity blush” is nonsense. Not when, say, Mariah Carrey’s backstage demands included a person whose only job was to dispose of her used gum.

jezebel.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Hotel Rooms#Senator Bernie Sanders#California Dream#The New York Post#Assorted Nuts#Bed#Suites#Honey#Rider#Nonsense#Soul#Book#Winter#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtscrescentcitytimes.com

Bernie Sanders, Self-loathing Jew Hater

The month of May was Jewish History month. To “celebrate” Jewish History month, Bernie Sanders introduced a Resolution attempting to block the $735 million JDAM arms sale to Israel. JDAM is short for Joint Defense Attack Munitions built by Boeing. It is more than disheartening to see my Jewish brother...
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rat Island, New York – A Rodent Free Island

Rat Island is one of the smallest islands in New York and it rests in the shadow of Manhattan, one of the biggest islands in the world. The name suggests that it's infested by rodents. Truth is, this island is so small that boats couldn't see it at night and residents would use rattles as warning sounds. That is where the name Rat Island comes from.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Budweiser brewing company promises free booze if America hits Biden’s 70% vaccination goal

As part of Joe Biden's "month of action" encouraging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Anheuser-Busch, the company that brews Budweiser, announced it would give away free alcohol if the nation reaches the president's goal to reach a 70 per cent vaccination rate among Americans by 4 July. The company announced the partnership in a news release. "Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product" if the nation hits the vaccination goal, according to the release. In order to qualify to win the free booze, adults over 21 are encouraged to upload...
Congress & Courtsheritagefl.com

Responding to Senator Bernie Sanders

In the The New York Times (May 14), U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wrote an essay entitled “The U.S. Must Support an Evenhanded Approach in the Middle East” (and, unusually, 24 hours later, retitled “The U.S. Must Stop Being an Apologist for the Netanyahu Government”). Whatever the title, the thrust of...
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Trying and Failing to Epically Own Bernie Sanders

Right wing media attacking socialists for doing everyday things has become its own genre of content. But the latest Bernie Sanders bombshell might be Pulitzer-worthy. According to the story, which aggregates reports from Edward-Isaac Dovere’s forthcoming book, Sanders prefers king-sized beds in his hotel rooms, a specific number of blankets, and other luxuries like *checks notes* green tea and honey. He also prefers his room at a crisp 60 degrees, “even if it meant opening a window in winter or manually overriding the hotel’s climate control system.” What a monster.
Congress & Courtswhitehousedossier.com

Bernie: Socialism for thee, comfortable hotel rooms for me

Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders may want share the wealth, but while he’s got his portion of it, he is going to keep his pink butt comfortable. A new book, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump” by author Edward-Isaac Dovere, reveals Bernie to be very particular about his travel demands.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped an attempt to block a $735m weapons sale to Israel authorised by the US government, according to a report.During the recent outbreak of violence in Israel and Palestine that saw more than 250 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes, Mr Sanders – a frequent critic of the Israeli government – wrote that “the provision of US military aid must not enable human rights abuses”, and introduced legislation that would block the enormous arms deal.“At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms...
Congress & CourtsArs Technica

Bernie Sanders wants to stop NASA funding for Blue Origin

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders inserted himself into the debate about NASA's Artemis Program on Monday. The independent and two-time presidential candidate did so by submitting an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act, which is now under consideration by the full Senate. Sanders' amendment, No. 1925, has a simple purpose: "To eliminate the multi-billion dollar Bezos Bailout."
Presidential ElectionFox News

Bernie Sanders' comments on Israel are 'shameful': Thiessen

Bernie Sanders' comments on Israel are 'shameful': Thiessen. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. Politicsleadertimes.com

Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dangling everything from sports tickets to a free beer, President Joe Biden is looking for that extra something — anything — that will get people to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots when the promise of a life-saving vaccine by itself hasn’t been enough. Biden on Wednesday announced a “month of action” to urge more Americans […]