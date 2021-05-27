Bernie Sanders's Rider Invokes a Vermont Senior Citizen's Dream: Freezing Hotel Rooms, Green Tea, Nuts
Let’s get one thing out of the way right now: Despite the New York Post’s claim that Senator Bernie Sanders’s comfort memo, which sets specifications for his travel, makes him a “demanding hotel guest whose requirements would make even the most pampered celebrity blush” is nonsense. Not when, say, Mariah Carrey’s backstage demands included a person whose only job was to dispose of her used gum.jezebel.com