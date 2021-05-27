John Davis, one of the real Milli Vanilli singers, dead at 66
John Davis, one of the real voices behind infamous late-'80s pop group Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID complications. He was 66. Davis' daughter, Jasmin, shared the sad news on Facebook, writing, "My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”www.brooklynvegan.com