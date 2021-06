For anyone who’s spent time in the woods of northern Arizona lately, it’s pretty obvious how extreme the fire danger is right now. Vegetation is dry, stock tanks are low, and in some areas large-scale tree die-offs are a vivid reminder of the drought that’s plaguing the Southwest. In the midst of the region’s driest months of the year, many residents are growing nervous and officials are on high alert. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius recently met up with True Brown, fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, to check out the conditions firsthand.