Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FIGS (FIGS) IPO Opens 28% Higher

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) opened for trading at $28.30 after pricing 26,386,363 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Figs#Healthcare Professionals#Ipo#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Trading Securities#Streetinsider Premium#Figs#Barclays Capital Inc#Bofa Securities Inc#Piper Sandler Co#Oppenheimer Co Inc#Guggenheim Securities#Cowen And Company#Telsey Advisory Group Llc#Academy Securities Inc#R Seelaus Co#Morgan Stanley Co#Goldman Sachs Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,997 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR) Opens at $9.90

Today's IPO for SPAC Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (NASDAQ: CLBR-U) opened for trading at $9.90 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.77% of Fortinet worth $190,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,064 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 580.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Leslie's, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

PHOENIX, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (the "Company" or "Leslie's") (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 24,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $27.64 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Lyell Immunopharma to be valued at up to $4.4 billion after IPO terms set

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which would value the California-based T cell reprogramming company at up to $4.37 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $450 million, as it is offering 25.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. The company expects to have 242.83 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYEL." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. Lyell reported a net loss of $204.5 million on revenue of $7.8 million in 2020, after a loss of $129.4 million on revenue of $657,000 in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,243 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $314.50

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.20.
Stockscom-unik.info

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 4.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.84. 4,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Marqeta (MQ) IPO Opens 20% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) opened for trading at $32.50 after pricing 5,454,546 shares of its Class A common stock at $27. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Announced a Secondary Offering of 24.5M Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leslie's, Inc. (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company's stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 24,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $31.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.92.