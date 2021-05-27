Gorman-Rupp Launches EchoStorm Static Venturi Aeration Device
The EchoStorm, Gorman-Rupp’s new static venturi aeration device, is designed to add dissolved oxygen into liquids as they are being pumped. It adds oxygen to wastewater, reduces the size of organic solids and degasses organic solids. The EchoStorm is available in 2-inch (50 mm), 3-inch (75 mm), 4-inch (100 mm) and 6-inch (150 mm) sizes. Depending on the Gorman-Rupp pump it is paired with, the EchoStorm can provide flows from 50 to 1300 gallons per minute (3.2 to 82.0 lps) with up to 857 pounds (389 kgs) of dissolved oxygen per day.www.wwdmag.com