LETTER: Thank you, Wayzata

The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, entitled “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.”. The program will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980. When resources became available for restoration of the steamboat, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer man-hours were spent bringing the Minnehaha back to its former glory. On May 25, 1996, the steamboat resumed passenger service to begin its second life on Lake Minnetonka. This year marks Minnehaha’s 115th birthday and is the 25th anniversary of its return to passenger service.