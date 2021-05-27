Cancel
Wayzata, MN

LETTER: Thank you, Wayzata

 8 days ago

I am so grateful for the fantastic public place along Lake Street in Wayzata. It was on full display at the recent Spring Splash hosted by the Wayzata Conservancy. I encourage everyone to visit the new plaza and take in all Lake Minnetonka has to offer. More than a year...

Wayzata, MN

Wayzata Historical Society to host program on streetcar boats

The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, entitled “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.”. The program will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980. When resources became available for restoration of the steamboat, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer man-hours were spent bringing the Minnehaha back to its former glory. On May 25, 1996, the steamboat resumed passenger service to begin its second life on Lake Minnetonka. This year marks Minnehaha’s 115th birthday and is the 25th anniversary of its return to passenger service.
Minnetonka, MN

Home is Where the Heart Is—In the Heart of Minnetonka

Bren Road Station Apartments is a brand-new community for active adults age 55-plus, with an emphasis on active. Situated in Minnetonka, Bren Road Station is conveniently located near everything this uniquely beautiful suburb has to offer. Plus, in 2022, residents will enjoy the convenience of a light rail station just steps from their front door.
Brooklyn Park, MN

Residents Can Still Weigh In on Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde did not mince words in his update to the Brooklyn Park City Council, saying the Bottineu Blue Line Extension light rail project will address inequities in the communities along the route. “The Blue Line should be renamed the equity line because it’s all about equity,”...
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata Council approves site plan for public parking lot

The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously to approve the site plan for a new public parking lot on the northwest corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue. The decision follows the council’s agreement in October to move forward with the final design, funding plan and construction of the surface parking area.
Minnetonka, MN

Kimberly Wilburn running for Minnetonka City Council

Kimberly Wilburn has announced her run for Minnetonka City Council’s At-Large, Seat B position. Wilburn is a wife, mother, scientist and community organizer. Her family has lived in Minnetonka for 24 years. She is an active member of her church and the local community and is an avid cyclist and beekeeper. As a community organizer, she has organized around environmental, racial, social and economic justice issues. Her main issues of focus are: the environment/climate, housing and racial equity.
Hennepin County, MN

County puts $17.1M toward affordable housing

As part of a push to bring more affordable housing to the county, the Hennepin County Board this week approved a new round of funding to support more than two dozen development projects. The $17.1 million investment is the County Board’s largest single award for affordable housing and is double...
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County’s new Climate Action Plan highlighted during Edina park visit

Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, of District 6, visited Edina’s Arden Park last week to recognize the county’s recent approval of its Climate Action Plan. Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s Laura Domyancich-Lee spoke alongside the commissioner at the May 5 event. LaTondresse represents Edina, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and several other cities around Lake Minnetonka.
Orono, MN

City sued over plans to develop Jacobs estate

The city of Orono and the estate of the late Irwin Jacobs are being sued over a preliminary plan to develop Jacobs 20-acre property in Orono. The proposed development of the Jacobs property at 1700 Shoreline Dr., which sits between Tanager Lake to the north and Lake Minnetonka’s Smith Bay to the south, would split the property into six developments, which would be sold and developed into new houses.
Minnesota State
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities in Minnesota that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Minnesota.
Golden Valley, MN

Golden Valley opts into county embedded social worker program

The Golden Valley Police Department has joined several neighboring law enforcement agencies and contracted with Hennepin County for an embedded social worker who will aid in mental health and other crisis police responses. The embedded social worker program is utilized by several cities, including St. Louis Park, Crystal, New Hope, Minnetonka and Robbinsdale.
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata library finding new ways to get books into the hands of readers

Leaders with Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata are working to safely get donated books into the hands of community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When book sales were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, many donated books were left sitting in storage, said Liz Blaufuss, the treasurer and book-sale chief for the library group.
hometownsource.com

Minnetonka Schools will return naval artifacts to Minneapolis Park Board

Minnetonka Public Schools officials have agreed to return two naval artifacts – the wheel from the battleship USS Minnesota and a 600-pound bell from the armored cruiser USS Minneapolis – to the Minneapolis park system. The American Legion gifted the bell to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board in 1928...
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka Community Education kicks off summer event season

Minnetonka Community Education will kick off the 2021 summer event season the Tonka Youth Tri on Saturday, May 15. The community run, bike and swim event is open to all boys and girls in grades 2-8. All participants will receive a wicking T-shirt, swim cap, a pair of sunglasses (while supplies last) and finisher medal.
Minnetonka, MN

Feature Stories

Wednesday, May 12 is National School Nurses Day, and Minnetonka Schools joins districts across the country in recognizing these caring and compassionate professionals who work tirelessly to keep Minnetonka students safe, healthy and happy. “School nurses are the key in linking healthcare and education,” said Annie Lumbar Bendson, Minnetonka Schools’...