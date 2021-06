For once Michael O’Leary, God love him, is spot on: the Government’s traffic light system for international travel is indeed a shambles. It was bad enough that the green list, on which so many people had pinned their summer holiday dreams, was almost entirely made up of countries that most of us either wouldn’t want to go to, couldn’t afford to go to, or hilariously couldn’t actually get to without a six-week round trip at sea (I’m looking at you South Georgia and the wonderfully named South Sandwich Islands).