New Loop Slicer & Sampler For Mac & Windows, Initial Slice
Initial Audio has introduced Slice, a loop slicer and beat making plugin. Initial Slice lets you load audio loops, via drag and drop and then slice, loop, reverse, pitch shift or even time stretch them. It also comes with multiple built-in piano rolls, so you can create sequences in the box. Other features include an advanced drum sequencer, bass sequencer, playlist editor a 4 effect racks (each with 11 built in effects).www.synthtopia.com