Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New Loop Slicer & Sampler For Mac & Windows, Initial Slice

Synthtopia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial Audio has introduced Slice, a loop slicer and beat making plugin. Initial Slice lets you load audio loops, via drag and drop and then slice, loop, reverse, pitch shift or even time stretch them. It also comes with multiple built-in piano rolls, so you can create sequences in the box. Other features include an advanced drum sequencer, bass sequencer, playlist editor a 4 effect racks (each with 11 built in effects).

www.synthtopia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Slicer#And Gate#Free Time#Slice Sequencer#Slice Patterns#Sample Packs#Sample Library#Initial Audio#Audio Loops#Drum Patterns#Plugin#Playlist Editor#Load#Sequences#Master#Quick Arrangements#Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersSynthtopia

Velvet Machine Sonic Texture Generator Now Available For Mac & Windows

Developer Yuri Turov of Phonolyth has released Velvet Machine for macOS (AU+VST3) and Windows (VST3), previously available only on iOS. Velvet Machine is described as “a sonic texture generator / blur / non-linear reverb effect”, based on real-time convolution with enveloped velvet noise. It’s designed to:. Stretch and blur out...
Computersigeeksblog.com

Best iTunes alternatives for Mac and Windows in 2021

With the macOS Catalina update, Apple finally discontinued iTunes after two decades (almost) and replaced it with Apple Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts. And Finder took the burden for iPhone management. Undoubtedly, it increased the hassle of managing multiple apps to get the work done. So here are some iTunes alternatives for Mac and Windows to manage your data, music, and more efficiently.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add a New Profile in Windows Terminal

In this article, we will show you how to add a new profile to Windows Terminal. Windows Terminal is a multi-tabbed command-line tool for Windows 10 that lets you run different command line emulators or tools in different tabs. For this, you have to add the tool as a new profile to Windows Terminal.
Computersrekkerd.org

New Sonic Arts updates Nuance sampler plugin to v2.125

New Sonic Arts has announced an update to the Nuance creative sampler instrument for Windows and Mac. Version 2.125 brings various improvements and fixes to the sampler plugin that is designed with a fast workflow, pristine sound, and ultra-low CPU usage in mind. Changes in Nuance v2.125. OSX: Installer is...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

The new group policies coming to Windows 10 21H2

As Microsoft continues to develop the Windows 10 21H2 feature update, we can use the preview builds to get a glimpse of the upcoming features, changes, and new group policies coming to the operating system this fall. Microsoft just released Windows 10 21H1 last week, but it was not met...
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

New Mac Mini Pro “M1X” leaked at last

This week the newest in a line of Mac Mini devices appeared with a more high-powered processor and more ports. This new device was leaked with a potential 4x USB4 / Thunderbolt 3 ports, Ethernet, HDMI out, and 2x USB-A. The same leak source suggested that this new device will feature a magnetic power connector for the first time in the history of the Mac Mini.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Initialize an SSD in Windows 10

Solid-state drives (SSD) significantly boost your PC’s performance and are often used in combination with a traditional hard drive. Before you begin using an SSD as secondary storage, you need to initialize it correctly. Not doing so can result in the operating system failing to detect the SSD. Although it...
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Install Google Roboto Font on Windows, Mac and Linux

The Roboto font is a sans-serif typeface created by Google. It is elegant and renders well on high resolution screens such as Android phones. As such, it’s a perfect fit for many applications. What’s more, installing the Roboto font on Windows, macOS, and Linux is a piece of cake. In...
SoftwareFudzilla

Microsoft says new Edge will be best Windows browser

The next release of Edge will be the "best performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event. It said that version 91 contains new features, specifically "startup boost and sleeping tabs" that will push it ahead of Chrome and all other browsers.
Softwareosxdaily.com

How to Add New Contacts on Mac & Remove Them

Want to add new contacts from the Mac? Whether you’re new to the Mac ecosystem or just haven’t used the Contacts app for this purpose before, adding new contact information to Contacts on Mac is pretty simple, and assuming you’re using iCloud, the added contacts will sync directly to any linked iPhone, iPad, or other Macs too. And of course you can remove contacts from MacOS too.
Softwarelaptopmag.com

Microsoft levels up Windows 10 on ARM — targets M1 Macs

At its Build Developers Conference, Microsoft detailed new opportunities and ways for developers to port their apps to ARM-based PC's like the Microsoft Surface Pro X. The company revealed a Snapdragon Developers Kit designed for developers which will be at the head of this movement thanks to the kit's affordability.
ComputersMiddletown Press

Seamlessly Run Windows Software on Your Mac With This Parallels Pro Bundle, on Sale

We all want to get more out of our everyday devices. Whether you want more speed, more security, or more convenience, life can always get better for an entrepreneur who spends all day on the computer. Fortunately, The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro is a step in the right direction and it's on sale as long as supplies last for just $35 when you use promo code ALLSTARMAC at checkout.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

Top 5 Stellar Photo Recovery Alternatives For Windows & Mac (2021)

Stellar Photo Recovery is considered as the best Windows & Mac Recovery Program designed to restore formatted, deleted, and missing pictures, videos & audios. The application supports a wide array of file formats as well as camera RAW images. Best part? Its Preview feature gives the ability to check and verify the photographs & other media files before they are recovered – – which is a huge time saver.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Incognet releases Future Rave Vol. 2 sample pack

Incognet has announced the release of a second volume in the Future Rave series of sample packs, featuring a collection of construction kits, loops and one shots, synth presets and more. Its time of second volume of FUTURE RAVE. This style combines BigRoom, Progressive and Groove. This style thanks to...
Computersrekkerd.org

FeelYourSound releases HouseEngine MIDI generator plugin with intro offer

FeelYourSound has released version 1.0 of its MIDI generator , a plugin that is designed to turn any chord progression into expressive piano rhythms, deep basslines, catchy melodies, and sparkling arpeggios. Simply load the VST/AU plugin on a track of your DAW and import your MIDI chord progression to see...
Computersmacsparky.com

Big Timery Update and New Version for Mac

Today marks a significant update to Timery for iPad and iPhone and the release of Timery for Mac. If you use Toggl to track time, Timery for iPhone and iPad has been the best-in-class solution to interacting with your time tracking data for years. I’m so happy its developer, Joe Hribar, brought Timery to the Mac.