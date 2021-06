We did get a little bit of rain over the weekend with some scattered showers on Saturday. Rain totals there were around a quarter inch so not a big soaking rain but you may have gotten a break from watering the garden for a day. Even with a little bit of rain we are still way behind on rainfall this spring. Milwaukee has picked up 3.30" of rainfall since March 1st which is over 4.50" behind the average rainfall through the middle of March and still the 4th driest start to Spring on record.