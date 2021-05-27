Cancel
Bitwig Studio 4 Brings Major New Features, Apple Silicon Support

Synthtopia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitwig has announced Bitwig Studio 4, a major update to their DAW for macOS & Windows. Bitwig Studio 4 focuses on ‘new musical timelines’, including comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger; a new set of Operators, for changing the chance, recurrence, and more of any note or audio event; Random Spread for any expression point (like per-note pitch, or audio panning); and Native Apple Silicon support on Mac, even allowing Intel and ARM plug-ins to work side-by-side.

