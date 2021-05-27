Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 04:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 14:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 417 PM CDT, local law enforcement flooding in Dunlap due to heavy rainfall. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding along Rock Creek and in Dunlap is expected to continue through tonight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, Wilsey and Dunlap.alerts.weather.gov