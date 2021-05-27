Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1054 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in many locations. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Eskridge, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Northern Lyon County#Wabaunsee#Severity#Law Enforcement#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden to 3 miles north of White City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 297 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden to 3 miles north of White City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 297 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH