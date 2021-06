VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021/CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option (the "Option") to purchase the Gilbert South Project ("Gilbert South" or the "Property"), located approximately 42 km west of Tonopah, Nevada (Figure 1). The Property lies within the Gilbert District which has a long history of both production and recent resource drilling. Multiple small shafts and adits on the Property are developed along free gold bearing epithermal quartz veins and vein stockworks (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The Company considers this to be one of the best epithermal prospects in the Walker Lane, which has a total gold endowment of over 53 Moz Au and 350 M oz Ag, all produced from similar epithermal occurrences.