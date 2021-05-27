Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 05:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From this afternoon to early Monday morning. * At 1:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 30.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 7am 7am 7am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 22.1 Fri 1am 24.3 30.6 26.6