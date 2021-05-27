Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 20:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1054 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in many locations. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.

