Calhoun County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN GREENE...JERSEY...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...EASTERN LINCOLN AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 1122 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hardin to near Winfield to Innsbrook, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Winfield and Hardin around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wentzville, Carrollton, Old Kane, Lake St. Louis, St. Paul, Josephville, O`Fallon, Dardenne Prairie, Grafton, St. Peters, Cottleville, Greenfield, Kemper, Harvester, Jerseyville, St. Charles and Orchard Farms. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 227. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.