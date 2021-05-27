Form 6-K GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC For: May 27

Health care stocks may not be as hot as they were in the stock market back in 2020. However, there are always hidden gems waiting to be found in this sector. Amidst the global pandemic, could you imagine how severe the situation would be without proper access to health care services and heavy investments into the research of vaccination? Some may take health care for granted but the pandemic has reminded us of the importance of health care services. Fortunately, given the pace with which health care services and technology are advancing, many illnesses are no longer incurable.