Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

In the US, they approved a drug for the treatment of coronavirus GSK and Vir Biotechnology

By Steve Cowan
freenews.live
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency use is allowed for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) by the British pharmaceutical company GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and its American partner Vir Biotechnology. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the pharmaceutical regulator.

freenews.live
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Drug Treatment#Drug Company#Clinical Trials#Vir Biotechnology#Sotrovimab#British#American#Covid#Vir 7831#Vir 7832#Glaxosmithkline#Coronavirus Gsk#Pharmaceutical Company#Adult Patients#Adolescents#Oxygen Therapy#T Cell Immunity#Emergency#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Grants Priority Review For New Drug Application For Oleogel-S10 For The Treatment Of Epidermolysis Bullosa

FDA Grants Priority Review for New Drug Application for Oleogel-S10 for the Treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa. PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 set for Oleogel-S10 DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, June 3, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Priority Review for Amryt's New Drug Application ("NDA") for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB"). Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Olanzapine, Samidorphan Combination for Treatment of Schizophrenia, Bipolar I Disorder

The once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic medication has the same established antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine with less weight gain. The oral combination olanzapine and samidorphan (Lybalvi) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Amryt (AMYT) Granted FDA Priority Review for Oleogel-S10 NDA to Treat EB

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for Amryt’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
Public HealthABC13 Houston

Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON -- Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December. To apply...
Cancerkhn.org

New Drug For Lung Cancer Approved

Get news on Amgen's Lumakras, a diabetes vaccine and aducanumab. Also, the European Union will soon decide whether to allow AstraZeneca's acquisition of Alexion. The Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's Lumakras drug as the first treatment for adult patients with a common form of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS has been considered to be resistant to any sort of drug treatment, per the FDA. Lumakras was able to shrink the tumors of between 36% and 58% of patients studied. (Gonzalez, 5/29)
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Liquidia Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application Resubmission For LIQ861 (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) - Get Report announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The FDA confirmed that the resubmission was a complete, class 2 response to the previous action letter issued on November 24, 2020. The FDA set a PDUFA goal date of November 7, 2021.
Healthhcplive.com

FDA Approves Secukinumab for Pediatric Plaque Psoriasis

Secukinumab is the only fully human biologic that directly inhibits IL-17A. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved secukinumab (Cosentyx) as a treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients at least 6 years old who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The approval, awarded...
Canceroutsourcing-pharma.com

BMS drug Opdivo lands FDA approval for gastro cancers

The therapeutic has been approved as an adjuvant treatment for varieties of esophageal cancers in patients who have received neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDAP has approved Opdivo (nivolumab, injection for intravenous use) for adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer with residual pathologic disease in patients who have received neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT). The approval is based upon results from the recent Phase III CheckMate -577 trial, which evaluated the drug in comparison to placebo in esophageal or GEJ cancer patients with residual pathologic disease following neoadjuvant CRT and complete resection.
Public Healthbiopharminternational.com

FDA Issues EUA for mAb Therapy for the Treatment of COVID-19

FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. FDA announced on May 26, 2021 that it has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive viral testing results and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Novartis (NVS) Cosentyx receives FDA approval for treatment of children and adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novartis, (NYSE: NVS) a leader in immuno-dermatology and rheumatology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy1. This is the first approval for Cosentyx in a pediatric population in the US. The Cosentyx clinical profile is supported by five years of adult data showing long-lasting efficacy and a consistent safety profile across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis4-10.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Plinabulin And G-CSF Combination For The Prevention Of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

- The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for November 30, 2021. - Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has the potential to raise the standard of care in CIN prevention for the first time in 30 years. NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug, citing concerns...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Okays New Drug Option for Schizophrenia, Bipolar I Disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a once-daily oral medication, which is a combination of olanzapine and samidorphan (Lybalvi, Alkermes), for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug is approved for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for adults with bipolar I disorder,...
CancerMedscape News

Novel Drug Approved by FDA for Some Bile Duct Cancers

A novel drug, infigratinib (Truseltiq), is now available in the United States for adults with previously treated unresectable bile duct cancer harboring a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement. The agent is an orally administered, ATP-competitive tyrosine kinase inhibitor of FGFR. It was granted an accelerated...
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

For decades, scientists struggled to find a treatment for one of the most common lung cancer mutations. Amgen has won US approval for the first drug targeting the KRAS variant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A new] drug, called Lumakras, was approved [May 28] to treat a portion of lung cancer patients with a particular genetic mutation who have already tried other therapies.
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Novartis, Molecular Partners launch trial to test ensovibep as COVID treatment

The EMPHATHY clinical trial will enroll patients with COVID-19 to test the drug’s effectiveness in preventing worsening of symptoms and hospitalization. Novartis and Molecular Partners have announced the start of their EMPATHY Phase II/III study to explore the use of its DARPin (designed ankyrin repeat proteins) therapeutic candidate ensovibep (MP0420) for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis reportedly will run the trial program, with Molecular Partners serving as sponsor.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

FDA Approves BridgeBio-QED Therapeutics' Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Truseltiq (infigratinib) for patients with previously-treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. The announcement was made by BridgeBio Pharma through its affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group. BridgeBio and Helsinn Group’s affiliate, Helsinn Therapeutics, will jointly...