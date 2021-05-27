In the US, they approved a drug for the treatment of coronavirus GSK and Vir Biotechnology
Emergency use is allowed for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) by the British pharmaceutical company GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and its American partner Vir Biotechnology. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the pharmaceutical regulator.freenews.live