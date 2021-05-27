In the US, they approved a drug for the treatment of coronavirus GSK and Vir Biotechnology

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novartis, (NYSE: NVS) a leader in immuno-dermatology and rheumatology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy1. This is the first approval for Cosentyx in a pediatric population in the US. The Cosentyx clinical profile is supported by five years of adult data showing long-lasting efficacy and a consistent safety profile across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis4-10.