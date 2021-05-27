Strong Pre-Market Surge for Vir Biotechnology (VIR) After Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Treatments
Yesterday, May 26, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that sotrovimab (VIR-7831) obtained emergency use authorization from the FDA. Data suggests that sotrovimab is effective against known COVID-19 variants and works particularly well with high-risk adults and pediatric patients suffering from mild-to-moderate symptoms of the disease. During pre-market trading today, VIR shares rose 9.09% to $49.92 a share.www.investorsobserver.com