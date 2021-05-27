Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VIR, OCGN, MDT

By MT Newswires
NASDAQ
 18 days ago

Health care stocks were flat in premarket trading on Thursday as The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both inactive recently. In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was rising by 6% after announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use approval for sotrovimab, which it is co-developing with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The drug is intended for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in both high-risk adults and pediatric patients.

www.nasdaq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocgn#Mdt#Health Care Stocks#Nasdaq Inc#Medtronic#Gsk#Fiscal Q4#Vir#Ocgn#The Health Care Spdr#Xlv#Ibb#Vir Biotechnology#Sotrovimab#Glaxosmithkline#Nasdaq Inc#Mdt#Company News#Premarket Trading#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head-To-Head Review

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 77.9% of Teladoc Health shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Signify Health and...
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy This Week?. As the world continues to deal with the global coronavirus pandemic, investors could still be eyeing health care stocks. While they may not be the most active stocks in the stock market today, health care stocks would be a safe haven for some. After all, investors are likely dealing with the market volatility caused by meme stocks to some extent now. For those looking to make more defensive plays, some would argue that the health care industry is a viable bet.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Critical Contrast: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Critical Contrast

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Jaguar Health and Bellicum...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.
Marketsmoneycrashers.com

7 Best Health Care Stocks to Buy in 2021

The health care sector is massive. According to Statista, more than $2.6 trillion is spent on health care in the United States every year. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the entire U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020 came in at $20.93 trillion, meaning the health care industry accounts for more than 10% of GDP.
Public HealthFortune

The health care companies leading 2021’s Fortune 500 list

It's that time of year again. We've released 2021's Fortune 500 list, our annual ranking of public U.S. companies ranked by their revenues over the past fiscal year. And guess what? During a global pandemic, the health care industry made a big splash. Where to begin? CVS Health, now completely...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Health care vs. Money

The United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world — and that spending is going up every year. In some respects, that’s good news, because it means that new treatments, medications, and tests are available, and people are living longer. But it also means that health care and insurance is getting more expensive. There’s always pressure to control or reduce costs and to find inefficiencies, which impacts patient care in so many ways. On this episode, we explore the complicated relationship between medicine and money. We hear about how financial pressures led to the closure of Philadelphia maternity wards — and the surprising results; the lengths one Canadian man goes to to get his life-saving meds; and the complicated financial realities of running a hospital.
Marketseurowire.co

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Treatment Market Expected to reach growth rate of X.X% CAGR by 2027 (Pandamic Impact Analysis): Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire plc, and Mallinckrodt plc

Latest added Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Treatment Market research study by CMI Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $704,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 180,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ResMed Rises as Royal Philips Recalls Sleep Apnea Devices

ResMed (RMD) - Get Report shares rose on Monday after a rival to the medical-device maker, Royal Philips, recalled 3.5 million ventilation devices for treating sleep apnea. Needham analyst Mike Matson, who has a buy rating and a $229 price target on ResMed, said the recall would help ResMed, though the exact effect is hard to calculate, Bloomberg reports.
Posted by
Axios

Health care executive pay soars during pandemic

The CEOs of 178 health care companies collectively made $3.2 billion during the coronavirus pandemic, which was 31% more than 2019, according to an Axios analysis of financial filings. The big picture: Health care executives took home more than ever because a vast majority of their pay still comes in...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $23.71

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.
Public Healthpfonline.com

OSHA Issues Emergency COVID-19 Workplace Standard for Health Care Sector

OSHA's much-anticipated COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for the nation’s workplaces was formally announced June 10. In a significant development for general industry — including surface finishing — the agency will issue only an emergency temporary standard to protect workers in the healthcare sector from contracting coronavirus. The new emergency...
Health ServicesVTDigger

Our health care nightmare

On May 12, VTDigger reported that “Vermonters spent $6.5 billion on health in 2019, and costs continue to rise.” This was a “4.5% increase for Vermonters over the previous year” and amounts to “$10,442 per person.”. What do we get for this $6.5 billion? Is our care or access to...