Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VIR, OCGN, MDT
Health care stocks were flat in premarket trading on Thursday as The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both inactive recently. In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was rising by 6% after announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use approval for sotrovimab, which it is co-developing with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The drug is intended for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in both high-risk adults and pediatric patients.www.nasdaq.com