Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the Most Bespoke Rolls-Royce is Ages

At this moment, if your goal is to spend as much money as possible on a single, brand-new car, you’re kind of out of luck, because it seems that most expensive new car in the world has been sold, at a rumored $28 million dollars, to some anonymous money-haver. You shouldn’t feel bad, though, because I bet your credit rating wasn’t good enough to get that 112,000-month/9.3 millennia loan you needed to keep the monthly payments at about $250. The car is the coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail, and you will likely never ever even get near it.