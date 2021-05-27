Cancel
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the Most Bespoke Rolls-Royce is Ages

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the 20th century, Rolls-Royce would create entirely bespoke vehicles, based on its customers desires, not based at all on existing vehicles. In more recent years, truly bespoke vehicles have become less and less possible, due to the shared architectures of vehicles, their unibody constructions, and the streamlined nature of assembly lines. Even the recent Rolls-Royce Sweptail from a few years ago, as incredible as it was, was based on a last-gen Phantom Drophead Coupe and shared its chassis with a BMW 7 Series. Now, the British brand has taken coachbuilder back to its roots a bit, with the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

