Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 in High-Risk Adults and Pediatric Patients Authorized

While much has been written about the various COVID-19 vaccines (prevention), including here are Speaking of Research, less emphasis has been placed on the treatment of COVID-19 patients—both earlier on in the pandemic and even at present. Part of this relates to some inherent skepticism of the value of using existing treatments for a new emergent disease. One of the primary issues with using drugs whose safety profile has not been extensively tested in relation to a new disease, is the potential for harm to the patient. However, in a time of crisis, with, to date, ~3.5 million deaths globally, some physicians have argued that they have failed in utilizing combination approaches to drugs to help individuals with severe COVID manage their symptoms and have testified before congress about this tragic failure. While we are unlikely to adjudicate these issues at this venue, it is worth mentioning if only to again highlight how partisan politics which sidelines science can lead to the catastrophic loss of life.