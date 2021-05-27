Cancel
McJimin becomes an internet sensation following the launch of McDonald's #BTSMeal

By Lily_Chims
allkpop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's officially launched the BTS Meal on Wednesday, May 26, as part of their collaboration with superstar group BTS. The meal is composed of 10 chicken nuggets, medium fries, a medium-sized coke, and 2 sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun. The sauces are special in that they are time-limited and picked by BTS with inspiration from McDonald's South Korea.

Designers & Collectionscapradio.org

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
RestaurantsDigital Signage Today

McDonald's makes upselling simple with digital signage

There are three types of customers at quick-serve restaurants: those that only want the tried and true, the ones who always want something new and everyone else who falls somewhere in between these extremes. This is where QSRs take a risk when they introduce a new menu item. It could be a big hit or a huge flop.
RestaurantsNME

McDonald’s BTS meal launch postponed in Singapore

McDonald’s has postponed the Singapore launch of its highly anticipated BTS meal. The news was shared via McDonald’s Singapore’s social media pages yesterday (Monday, May 24). Per the announcement, the BTS meal will now launch on June 21 instead of this Thursday, May 27. The delay is attributed to Singapore’s...
RecipesLSU Reveille

McDonald's BTS Meal is finally here

After being announced back in April, the widely recognized K-pop group, BTS, had their official McDonald’s meal debut on May 26 in 10 different countries, including the U.S. The meal includes 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke and the debut of two new McDonald’s dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun. The two sauces were inspired by the recipes of McDonald’s South Korea and have gotten great reviews so far.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Aldi comes for Greggs! Supermarket launches bakery-style 'sausage and bean melt' after delighting fans with McDonald's and Nando's knockoffs

Aldi has delighted fans by launching a Greggs-style baked beans and sausage melt in the latest fast food dupe from supermarket. The German discounter has revealed a mighty Sausage and Bean Melt (308g) and the Cheese & Onion Bake (288g) which are just 85p for two, more than a £1 cheaper than equivalent from Greggs which ranges from £1.50 to £1.60 for one.
Video Gamesbitcoin.com

Pepe the Frog Creator Launches NFTs Featuring the Infamous Internet Meme

The infamous Internet meme “Pepe the Frog” will be immortalized in non-fungible token (NFT) collectible form by the frog’s original creator Matt Furie. Of course, Pepe has been featured in blockchain art before and a series of cards were created via Counterparty in 2016. However, despite the number of NFT rare Pepes on the web, Furie says when it comes to his famous frog, “Everything else is a bootleg.”
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Detroit, MIdetroitisit.com

Street Beet Talks Summer Excitement, Pandemic Routines, and Delicious Vegan Snacks

Since 2018 Street Beet has been one of Detroit’s favorite pop-up teams. Their delicious, vegan takes on classic fast food items like Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme and McDonald’s Filet of Fish have kept Detroiters—vegan or not—returning for more. By the end of 2019, Street Beet settled in Third Street’s kitchen as a semi-permanent pop-up restaurant.
RecipesPosted by
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Is the new McDonald’s BTS Meal collab “Dynamite”?

McDonald’s celebrity collaboration meals show no sign of slowing down. First there was Travis Scott’s collab, which consisted of a Sprite and a Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, and lettuce (and a side of barbecue sauce with the fries). This meal killed it at the drive-thru. Then there was J. Balvin’s meal, which was a Big Mac sans pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, which, let’s be real, sounds completely phoned in (Big Mac, no pickles?!). And today, McDonald’s collaboration with hugely popular Korean boy band BTS dropped nationwide.
BusinessPosted by
rolling out

Danesha Smith gives advice on how to become a McDonald’s owner-operator

Danesha Smith is passionate about people. So much so, that after 17 years in human resources, she and her husband Andre decided to make the move to McDonald’s and open Sunshine and Sunrise Enterprises. “Moving from corporate to self-employment to entrepreneurship was a way for us to not only have an impact in our community but to build something very different for our children. And to [be] role models,” she said.
Food & Drinkskisswtlz.com

Kiss 107.1 and McDonald’s Summertime Slushies

McDonald’s is kicking off the summer early with delicious frozen beverages on them!. Every Friday, listen for the cue to call! When you hear it, be caller #7 for your chance to win a pair of Minute Maid Slushies, Frozen Fanta, or Frozen Coke!
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
Recipesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s will start selling BTS merchandise today

Customers eager to try McDonald’s newest “Famous Order” featuring the popular Korean group BTS can do so wearing a McDonald’s-BTS bathrobe. The burger giant plans to start selling a line of merchandise on the Weverse Shop app starting at 7 p.m. EST this evening. The line will include hoodies, a purple bathrobe, socks and sandals.
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

McDonald’s: Get A Free Sandwich!

Sign up for McDonald’s email newsletter and you’ll receive a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg, McChicken or Cheeseburger!. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.