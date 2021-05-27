What to Watch on Thursday: The Friends cast finally reunite on the HBO Max special
Seventeen years after our onscreen besties bid farewell on the series finale of the beloved NBC sitcom, the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is finally back together again in the same room to look back fondly on their time on the show. Hosted by James Corden, the almost-two-hour-long special includes a trivia game inspired by the episode "The One With the Embryos," a fashion show (complete with the holiday Armadillo costume), and oh, so many tears. If you don't find yourself welling up by the end too, well then *makes Ross and Monica's substitute swear gesture.* —Ruth Kinane.ew.com