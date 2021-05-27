Cancel
Why The U.S. Thinks A Lab In Wuhan Needs A Closer Look As A Possible Pandemic Source

By Avie Schneider
NPR
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that the coronavirus could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China — instead of jumping from animals to humans — was dismissed as a conspiracy theory by many scientists a year ago. That has changed now. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told a...

Public HealthIdaho8.com

CDC now calls coronavirus Delta variant a ‘variant of concern’

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern. Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant to be a variant of interest.
Public HealthSan Diego Channel

Blood sample study: Virus in US by December 2019

NEW YORK — A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken in early 2020 is the latest and largest study to suggest the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. in December 2019. That’s weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP senators demand COVID-19, Wuhan documents from HHS, NIH

A group of Republican senators is demanding a trove of documents on behind-the-scenes deliberation within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) about the origin of the coronavirus and the possibility it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Sens. Ron Johnson,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Redfield says he thinks virus 'evolved' in lab to transmit better

Robert Redfield , the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump administration, said he thinks the novel coronavirus "evolved" in a lab to be more transmissible from human to human. Redfield pointed to the level of transmissibility between humans of the virus in an interview...
ScienceValueWalk

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: Why Is This Even A Controversial Statement?

Coronary Heart Disease Caused By Excess Sugar Consumption. Several studies had already been published suggesting that excess sugar consumption was a major cause of coronary heart disease. Philip Carret And Warren Buffett: Why Sell If There’s Nothing Wrong?. Philip Carret was an investor and founder of Pioneer Fund, one of...
ScienceHuffingtonPost

Jon Stewart Blames Wuhan Lab For Coronavirus: Scientists Will ‘Kill Us All'

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart says he believes the coronavirus pandemic originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. “I honestly mean this: I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science,” Stewart began on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Monday night. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic ― which was more than likely caused by science.”
Sciencethoughtcrimeradio.net

COLLUSION: Emails reveal that Fauci, Daszak coordinated influential articles that downplayed the lab leak theory

(Natural News) Two of the most significant articles promoting the “natural origins” theory for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak’s origins originated from scientists who were part of a response team of “experts” brought in by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine (NASEM) and coordinated by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the help of Peter Daszak.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Pompeo: COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that he believes the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak out of a lab in Wuhan, China, and that under the Trump administration the U.S. came close to uncovering the details of how it began. During an interview on "Fox News Sunday,"...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Sciencenhpbs.org

Why Expert Jamie Metzl Thinks COVID-19 Was Likely a Lab Leak

Jamie Metzl is an adviser to the WHO’s committee on human genome editing and was among the first to argue the virus likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Once widely dismissed, the theory is now gaining traction. To unpack it all, Metzl speaks with Hari Sreenivasan. Airing: 06/11/21. Rating:...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: How right wingers are pumping up the Wuhan lab leak theory — and why it’s still an unlikely explanation for COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Even as far back as February 2020, I noted that antivaxxer James Lyons-Weiler was falsely claiming that he had “broken the coronavirus code” and found nucleotide sequences in its genome indicating that it had come from a laboratory working on coronavirus vaccines, while Nobel Laureate turned crackpot Luc Montagnier also endorsed the “engineered virus” idea. For someone who is supposedly an expert in bioinformatics, Lyons-Weiler’s analysis—carried out in January 2020!—was risibly bad. Then came the “plandemic” conspiracy theory, in which antivaxxer and disgraced scientist Judy Mikovits claimed that SARS-CoV-2 was not only engineered but intentionally released.
POTUSCNBC

U.S. reportedly concluded Covid virus may have leaked from Wuhan lab

A U.S. report on the origins of Covid-19 concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible, The Wall Street Journal said. President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus. U.S. officials...