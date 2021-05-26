Cancel
William Shakespeare, first man in the world to be vaccinated against Covid, dies aged 81 – 26/05/2021 – World

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Shakespeare, the first man to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the UK last year, died on Thursday (26), aged 81, of a stroke. In a statement released by Coventry University Hospital in England – the same in which Shakespeare was vaccinated on December 8, 2020 – his wife, Joy, 53, said he was very grateful to become one of the first people in the world to receive the Covid. -19 immunizer.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
