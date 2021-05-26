William Shakespeare, first man in the world to be vaccinated against Covid, dies aged 81 – 26/05/2021 – World

Virtual on Zoom - access at https://mohistory.org/events/shakespeare. Excitement is building throughout St. Louis for the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear, directed by Carl Cofield, the associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem. The play features an all-POC company, including Tony Award winner Andre Dé Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’) in the star role. Thought to be William Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, King Lear remains relevant in a 21st century America wrestling with critical issues. Join us for a panel discussion with local and national theatre professionals and scholars about the role race plays in Shakespeare’s work, the ways that people of color have used his work as vehicle for artistic excellence, and how centuries-old works can be retold to explore issues of race and equity today. ASL interpretation will be provided at this program.