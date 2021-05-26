William Shakespeare, first man in the world to be vaccinated against Covid, dies aged 81 – 26/05/2021 – World
William Shakespeare, the first man to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the UK last year, died on Thursday (26), aged 81, of a stroke. In a statement released by Coventry University Hospital in England – the same in which Shakespeare was vaccinated on December 8, 2020 – his wife, Joy, 53, said he was very grateful to become one of the first people in the world to receive the Covid. -19 immunizer.ksusentinel.com