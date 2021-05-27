Timely new rescue process announced for small and micro businesses in Ireland

Just as it did in 2020, Amazon.com Inc. is emphasizing the small businesses on its platform for its annual shopping holiday. During a virtual event Tuesday that included actor Kristen Bell interviewing two small business owners, Amazon announced its Prime Day would be June 21-22 this year, with promotions beginning June 7. For the last half of 2021, starting on Prime Day, Amazon also said it will use over $100 million to promote businesses selling on its site, just as it announced it would in 2020.