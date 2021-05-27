Cancel
Timely new rescue process announced for small and micro businesses in Ireland

By Zara West
pinsentmasons.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irish government has announced the introduction of a new dedicated rescue framework for the benefit of small and micro businesses. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has published the heads of the Companies (Small Company Administrative Rescue Process and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021 (SCARP) in a bid to support smaller businesses, which represent 98% of companies in the country and employ around 788,000 people.

www.pinsentmasons.com
